News

Skrill rolls out new fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

Tuesday 23 February 2021 16:00 CET | News

Digital payments provider Skrill has launched a new feature for its digital wallet that enables users to withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choice.

Skrill customers can convert and withdraw their fiat balance to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The feature can be accessed when a customer goes to withdraw funds in their account and selects ‘Crypto Wallet’. The user then enters the balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.

The withdrawal feature is now live in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, with plans to launch in the UK and elsewhere soon, as well as to add additional cryptocurrencies for withdrawal.

Using Skrill’s cryptocurrency service, first launched in 2018, customers can instantly convert 40 fiat currencies, including the Euro, US dollar, and British pound sterling, into interests in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dash, EOS, Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Kyber, Litecoin (LTC), Tezos, Stellar, XLM. and 0x (ZRX).

 Skrill is part of the integrated payments platform Paysafe.


Keywords: Skrill, digital wallet, money transfers, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, product launch, Klarna
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
