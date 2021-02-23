Skrill rolls out new fiat-to-crypto withdrawal service

Skrill customers can convert and withdraw their fiat balance to an external cryptocurrency wallet by entering an address. The feature can be accessed when a customer goes to withdraw funds in their account and selects ‘Crypto Wallet’. The user then enters the balance amount and wallet address of either a Bitcoin or Ethereum wallet.
The withdrawal feature is now live in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, with plans to launch in the UK and elsewhere soon, as well as to add additional cryptocurrencies for withdrawal.
Using Skrill’s cryptocurrency service, first launched in 2018, customers can instantly convert 40 fiat currencies, including the Euro, US dollar, and British pound sterling, into interests in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dash, EOS, Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Kyber, Litecoin (LTC), Tezos, Stellar, XLM. and 0x (ZRX).
Skrill is part of the integrated payments platform Paysafe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions