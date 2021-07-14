|
Skrill adds 20 cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet

Wednesday 14 July 2021 11:25 CET | News

Skrill, part of Paysafe, has added 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet for its customers to buy and sell.

The new additions bring the total number of cryptocurrencies available within Skrill to 35 for customers based outside of the US. The expanded portfolio is also available within NETELLER, another of Paysafe’s proprietary digital wallets.

In addition, following its initial expansion into the US in March 2021, Skrill has launched its cryptocurrency buy and sell service in 11 additional US states and territories, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. It is now available across 48 US states and territories in total.


