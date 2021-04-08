|
Sino-Global and CyberMiles launch NFT platform CyberWorld

Thursday 8 April 2021 15:04 CET | News

Logistics company Sino-Global Shipping America has announced cooperating with blockchain-based ecommerce company CyberMiles to launch the NFT platform CyberWorld V0.1.

CyberWorld is a public non-fungible token (NFT) platform offering global NFT projects, events and product information. The new CyberWorld V0.1 NFT platform, which will officially launch in July 2021, is developed and operated by Sino-Global and CyberMiles. The platform will allow collectors, artists, musicians and investors to create, sell and buy digital content represented as NFTs. CyberWorld aims to continue expanding after the launch to include areas such as finance, gaming, and collectibles.

Sino-Global Shipping America is a US-based logistics company originally focused on shipping and chartering related logistic services, which has recently become involved in the cryptocurrency and NFT market. CyberMiles is a public blockchain system for smart contracts (Smart Business Contracts) optimised for ecommerce applications.


