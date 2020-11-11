Singapore-based Fincy partners with Accuity

The terms of the agreement specify that Fincy will get access to a number of Accuity’s compliance and security services as it accelerates its growth across Southeast Asia. Establishing a partnership with Accuity helps Fincy’s commitment to security and compliance, particularly as it looks to expand its suite of services aimed at small-and medium-sized enterprises and the general public.
With immediate effect, Fincy will integrate Accuity’s account screening service as part of its Know Your Customer (KYC) process. All users and merchants must pass KYC in order to transact within the Fincy app. Sound KYC practices significantly reduce the risk of illegal activity and improve preparation for regulatory scrutiny. Moving forward, Fincy will look to integrate with Accuity’s API to leverage AI for automated screening and transaction ledgering on distributed ledger technology.
Fincy plans for user adoption centre on cryptocurrency initiatives. In Singapore, where the company is headquartered, these initiatives include a crypto payment gateway and mobile payment provider, a cloud-based custody wallet, a token-based loyalty program for SMEs, and a hosted exchange service. These services will integrate with Fincy’s existing digital fiat offerings.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions