Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Simplex now supports Bitcoin SV across its global network

Thursday 2 July 2020 14:36 CET | News

Simplex, a fiat infrastructure for digital currencies, has announced that it added support for Bitcoin SV (BSV). 

Simplex enables merchants worldwide to accept payment methods for the purchase of digital assets, including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards. With over 150 partner exchanges, wallets, and gateways, the addition of Bitcoin SV to Simplex’s suite of product offerings, will extend BSV’s accessibility to users, according to the official press release.

Some of Simplex’s partners already supporting Bitcoin SV include: BiKi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitmart, BitMax, CoinEx, Cross exchange, DigiFinex, Huobi, KuCoin, MXC, OKEx, and Poloniex. Bitcoin SV can facilitate data usage, while also maintaining appropriate transaction times and transaction fees (sending a Bitcoin SV payment costs fractions of a cent).

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Simplex, Bitcoin SV, BSV, digital currencies, fiat infrastructure, digital assets, Visa, Mastercard, credit cards, debit cards, exchanges, wallets, gateways, BiKi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitmart, BitMax, CoinEx, Cross exchange, DigiFinex, Huobi, KuCoin, MXC, OKEx, Poloni
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like