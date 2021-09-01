|
SHOP.COM is currently accepting crypto payments

Monday 6 September 2021 14:40 CET | News

US-based ecommerce platform SHOP.COM has announced it is currently accepting cryptocurrency payments succeeding in a collaboration with payment provider BitPay.

The partnership lets customers pay for their stuff through the BitPay wallet at the checkout phase. Presently, customers can pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and an array of stablecoins including GUSD, USDC, PAX, DAI, and BUSD.

BitPay is a crypto payment service provider that allows wholesalers to handle and settle crypto payments. BitPay presently collaborated with services such as Shopify, Microsoft, and Shopify, and newly publicized it will support Google Pay and Samsung Pay in its wallet.


