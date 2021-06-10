|
News

Shells adds crypto payment option with BitPay

Thursday 10 June 2021 09:42 CET | News

US-based Shells, a virtual cloud desktop startup, has announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency payments using BitPay.

BitPay allows Shells to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. In accepting BTC, BCH, DAI, DOGE, ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD payments through BitPay, Shells can broaden its customer base while being protected from the price volatility of crypto transactions.

Shells benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees increasing payment transparency and efficiency, as the press release says. Shells receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in USD. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to Shells.


