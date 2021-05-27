Securitize launches crypto investment managing platform

Securitize Capital will provide vehicles for institutional and accredited investors to access that exposure. The firm’s two flagship funds will launch in early June 2021. They will provide investors direct exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) or USD Coin (USDC).
Securitize Capital has engaged Anchorage Lending, an affiliate of Anchorage Digital Bank, a digital asset bank, and Genesis, a prime broker, for sourcing lending opportunities. The funds will be administered by MG Stover & Co and audited by Spicer Jeffries.
When the funds will be open for participation in early June, they will initially be available only to accredited and institutional investors. To participate, investors will first need to create a Securitize ID account, after which they will gain access to the Bitcoin and USDC yield funds, as well as a digital asset marketplace containing a range of investment options including private equity, debt, commodities, funds, and other alternative assets.
Shares in the fund will be issued as digital asset securities recorded on the Algorand blockchain, with Securitize as the transfer agent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions