Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

SEC files criminal complaint against OKX for unlicenced operations

Monday 31 March 2025 14:59 CET | News

Thailand’s Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against the operator of the OKX digital asset exchange platform in Thailand, Aux Cayes Fintech.

 

Besides OKX, the SEC also filed complaints about nine other individuals for allegedly running a digital asset exchange without the required licence. The complaint was filed with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) and follows a referral and further investigation.

The regulator found that OKX offered digital asset trading services through its Thai website, charging a transaction fee of 0.1% and promoting its services across social media platforms.

SEC files criminal report against OKX

OKX, allegedly operating without a licence

The SEC mentioned that these activities fall under the definition of a digital asset exchange business under Section 3 of the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018). OKX allegedly operated without a licence, violating this decree and facing penalties under Section 66, which states that individuals who operate without a licence may be liable to fines and/or imprisonment.

The other nine individuals mentioned in the complaint are accused of being involved with OKC by promoting its services on social media channels such as Facebook, YouTube, Discord, Telegram, and Line OpenChat. According to the SEC, their support helped increase the platform’s reach and user base, amounting to assistance in unlicenced operations. This offense falls under the Emergency Decree and the Criminal Decree.

The complaint filed marks the beginning of a formal legal process involving investigation, prosecution, and potential court proceedings. The SEC aims to work with relevant authorities to support enforcement efforts and warns the public to be cautious about dealing with unlicenced digital asset operators, claiming that such platforms are not covered by investor protection laws and may pose risks of fraud and misuse of funds. Investors and users are highly encouraged to verify licenced platforms by accessing the SEC’s website or downloading its mobile app for more details.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud detection, cryptocurrency, crypto services, financial crime, cybersecurity
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: OKX, SEC
Countries: Thailand
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

OKX

|

SEC

|
Discover all the Company news on OKX and other articles related to OKX in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like