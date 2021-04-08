|
News

SEBA Bank to list digital assets on SIX Swiss Exchange

Thursday 8 April 2021 13:05 CET | News

Switzerland-based SEBA Bank, a FINMA-licenced bank, has announced it is listing a suite of digital-assets-based exchange traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

This comes following a partnership with GHCO, a liquidity provider specialising in exchange traded funds. The product suite consists of Bitcoin and Ether Tracker Certificates in USD, as well as a CHF currency-hedged Bitcoin Tracker.

The Tracker Certificate on the SEBAX Crypto Asset Select Index, a digital assets market index, is also being listed. SEBAX is a combination of professional index methodology and bottom-up research. SEBA Bank´s Research unit complies with the Swiss Bankers Association research guidelines.

Digital assets are selected according to a process combining quantitative metrics and in-depth qualitative analysis.  GHCO will act as the liquidity provider and market maker for the newly listed ETPs.

