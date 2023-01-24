SEBA Bank introduces new crypto offering

Clients can choose between three programmes, namely Gold, Platinum, and Corporate. The Gold and the exclusive Platinum programmes offer professional investors access to institutional-grade crypto and traditional financial services, while the Corporate programme is aimed at companies active in the field of crypto which need also traditional banking services.
In January 2022, SEBA Bank secured a Series C funding round and raised CHF 110 million. The round was co-led by a consortium of blockchain and fintech investors, comprised of Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital, as well as DeFi Technologies. The funding round aimed to further accelerate the growth of SEBA Bank through through investment in product offerings and technology, which include the newly-introduced Gold, Platinum, and Corporate programmes.
