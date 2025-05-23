Subscribe
Schuman adds EURØP euro stablecoin to XRP Ledger

Friday 23 May 2025 11:08 CET | News

Schuman Financial has integrated its euro-backed stablecoin, EURØP, onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL), marking a new development in the adoption of MiCA-compliant digital assets.

 

The move introduces a euro-native settlement instrument to XRPL, which has operated for over a decade and supports a large base of active wallets and validators. With more than 3.3 billion transactions processed to date, XRPL’s infrastructure is positioned to accommodate regulated stablecoins aimed at institutional and commercial use. 

EURØP is issued by Schuman Financial, a licenced electronic money institution overseen by the French financial regulator ACPR. Backed on a 1:1 basis with the euro, the stablecoin’s reserves are held with major European banks, including Société Générale, and undergo routine audits by KPMG.

 

Expansion of on-chain euro use cases

The integration is expected to support a variety of blockchain-based financial services, ranging from decentralised finance (DeFi) applications and tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) to business-to-business and consumer-facing payment solutions. Schuman Financial officials indicated that this deployment is the initial step in a larger strategy to expand euro-denominated payments across on-chain environments. 

Representatives from Schuman Financial described the move as combining the compliance-focused nature of EURØP with the infrastructure and reach of XRPL, aiming to establish a robust platform for future euro-based digital financial activity. 

Ripple, a contributor to XRPL development, noted that the initiative demonstrates how stablecoins can align with European regulatory expectations under MiCA while enabling new blockchain applications. Company officials added that Europe’s regulatory clarity is accelerating institutional interest in stablecoin use and positioning the region as a growing hub for compliant digital finance. 

According to the official press release, the announcement comes at a time when demand for euro-denominated digital assets is increasing, particularly among institutions looking to navigate upcoming MiCA rules with fully regulated options.


