SALT to bring its embedded crypto service to auto dealerships

The announcement marks the launch of SALT’s Embedded Crypto Lending Service, which will enable financial service providers and fintech platforms to deploy crypto financing solutions.
Having launched in 2016, SALT offers crypto-backed loans and focuses on optimising its lending technology and servicing operations. Over the past few years, the company has built a full stack loan management and risk platform that manages complex crypto loans at scale. With the launch of embedded crypto lending, SALT is bringing this technology to other platforms, helping them further their mission to offer new and novel products to their customers.
By partnering with Cion Digital, who recently announced a collaboration with CarNow and their network of nearly 5,000 dealers, car buyers will be able to use their crypto as collateral for loans at point-of sale at competitive rates. Car buyers will also be able to use crypto to make a down payment or pay for a vehicle in full.
