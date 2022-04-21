|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SALT to bring its embedded crypto service to auto dealerships

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:00 CET | News

SALT and Cion Digital have partnered to bring SALT’s crypto-lending solutions to 5,000+ auto dealerships in the US.

The announcement marks the launch of SALT’s Embedded Crypto Lending Service, which will enable financial service providers and fintech platforms to deploy crypto financing solutions.

Having launched in 2016, SALT offers crypto-backed loans and focuses on optimising its lending technology and servicing operations. Over the past few years, the company has built a full stack loan management and risk platform that manages complex crypto loans at scale. With the launch of embedded crypto lending, SALT is bringing this technology to other platforms, helping them further their mission to offer new and novel products to their customers.

By partnering with Cion Digital, who recently announced a collaboration with CarNow and their network of nearly 5,000 dealers, car buyers will be able to use their crypto as collateral for loans at point-of sale at competitive rates. Car buyers will also be able to use crypto to make a down payment or pay for a vehicle in full. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, partnership, embedded finance, financial services
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Cion Digital, SALT
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

Cion Digital

|

SALT

|
Discover all the Company news on Cion Digital and other articles related to Cion Digital in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like