Salamantex partners with Concardis to enable crypto payments

At the moment, payment is possible with the cryptos Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Dash. Concardis has 111,000 customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and offers a payment network, while Salamantex takes care of crypto payments. Traders can decide to accept the cryptocurrencies directly, or they can exchange the crypto assets at Salamantex for EUR. The service fees are between 1 and 2 % of the amount paid.
The strategic partnership aims to develop secure software solutions and professionally implement necessary regulatory requirements. According to a Salamantex representative, the company wants payment with digital assets to become available to the general public. Salamantex aims to get more retailer customers after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and through partnerships with Austria-based A1 Telekom and Concardis.
