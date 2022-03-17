|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Russia-based Sberbank secures license for digital assets

Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:51 CET | News

Russia’s central bank has granted lender Sberbank a license to issue and exchange digital assets, Bloomberg reports

Using Sber’s platform, companies can issue their own digital assets to attract market investments, buy digital assets through Sber’s system, or make other digital assets transactions, the bank said in a statement. Companies will reportedly be able to make their first transaction on its blockchain platform in a month (April-May 2022).

Sberbank, a state-owned bank, is being sanctioned by the US and European Union. It holds the largest market share of savings deposits in Russia and is the main creditor of the country’s economy, according to the US Treasury, Bloomberg states. 

In February 2022, Bank of Russia and market participants began testing the digital ruble platform and conducted the first transfers in digital rubles between citizens. The central bank previously has warned that cryptocurrencies could be used for illegal activity, Bloomberg concluded.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Sberbank, digital assets, digital currency, cryptocurrency, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like