Robinhood Crypto launches transfers in Europe for 20+ coins

Thursday 3 October 2024 09:49 CET | News

Trading platform Robinhood Crypto has expanded crypto transfer for customers in Europe at user’s request.

 

Robinhood Crypto launches its services in Europe

Enables crypto deposits and withdrawals in Europe

Robinhood Crypto now allows customers in Europe to deposit and withdraw more than 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), and others, giving them greater flexibility and control over their digital assets.

Company officials said that with the launch of crypto transfers in Europe, they’re making self-custody and entering DeFi simpler and more accessible for their customers. Support for deposits and withdrawals gives customers more control over their crypto, while ensuring they have the same safe, low-cost, and reliable experience they expect from Robinhood.

For a limited time, Robinhood Crypto is also offering customers in Europe a 1% match on all crypto deposits, which is paid out in the same cryptocurrency they deposit, subject to a cap.

Customers can also:

  • Get 15% rewards on USDC holdings with no limit;

  • Trade Bitcoin with zero fees and get 30 in BTC when users sign up;

  • Buy, sell, and hold 35+ cryptocurrencies at the lowest cost on average;

  • Earn rewards for learning about cryptocurrencies such as BTC, PEPE, AVAX, and USDC;

  • Stake their SOL to earn an estimated 5.23% APY. For a limited time, customers can get even more SOL with a 100% staking earning match.

 

Robinhood's protection measures for crypto funds

Robinhood Crypto also offers protection for user’s coins and peace of mind that their digital assets are safe. Robinhood Crypto does not lend user’s crypto or leverage against it, holds the majority of crypto in cold storage, and customers’ accounts are backed by enhanced security. In addition, Robinhood Crypto offers crime insurance against theft and cybersecurity breaches.

