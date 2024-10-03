Robinhood Crypto launches transfers in Europe for 20+ coins

Robinhood Crypto now allows customers in Europe to deposit and withdraw more than 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), and others, giving them greater flexibility and control over their digital assets.
Company officials said that with the launch of crypto transfers in Europe, they’re making self-custody and entering DeFi simpler and more accessible for their customers. Support for deposits and withdrawals gives customers more control over their crypto, while ensuring they have the same safe, low-cost, and reliable experience they expect from Robinhood.
Customers can also:
Get 15% rewards on USDC holdings with no limit;
Trade Bitcoin with zero fees and get 30 in BTC when users sign up;
Buy, sell, and hold 35+ cryptocurrencies at the lowest cost on average;
Earn rewards for learning about cryptocurrencies such as BTC, PEPE, AVAX, and USDC;
Stake their SOL to earn an estimated 5.23% APY. For a limited time, customers can get even more SOL with a 100% staking earning match.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions