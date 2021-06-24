|
Riverside acquires stake in Cryptomathic

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:52 CET | News

Riverside has acquired a controlling stake in Cryptomathic, a provider of high-end hardware agnostic secure server solutions to a range of industry sectors.

The company sells state-of-the-art security solutions including key management, e-signature and authentication, eID, mobile app security and EMV to a global customer base primarily in banking and other financial services sectors. Riverside, supported by its institutional co-investors, is partnering with Cryptomathic’s founder and management team who continue to hold key management positions and a minority stake in the business.

Riverside was attracted by Cryptomathic’s crypto-based cybersecurity software where the strictest requirements exist, as well as the company’s international presence and management team.

Riverside has experience investing in the Software & IT industry. The firm has completed more than 180 investments in this specialisation and has a team of global experts dedicated to growing these companies.


