RippleX announces investment in Mintable

RippleX, an open platform for money, has invested in Mintable, an NFT marketplace that allows users to create, buy, and sell digital items using fiat or cryptocurrency.
Mintable has announced USD 13 million in Series A funding to expand its platform support for more blockchains. This investment comes as tokenization launches into the mainstream; in fact, in 2020 alone, consumers spent USD 54 billion on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the official press release.
RippleX aims to enable users to mint, sell, buy, or transfer NFTs on the blockchain of their choice, everywhere. Making this a reality requires building a multi-chain future: where each blockchain network is optimised for a specific use case to provide developers with more flexibility.
RippleX’s investment will enable Mintable to unlock mass consumer adoption of NFTs with an intuitive marketplace as it plans to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) so creators can sustainably and efficiently sell their works.
