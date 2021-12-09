|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Reserve Bank of Australia publishes report on DLT and wholesale CBDC

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:29 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has published a report exploring DLT tech and wholesale CBDC issuance.

Following Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s payments and crypto reform plan, RBA published a report into its two-year research project into wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that emphasized the benefits of digitising and autonomising manual, paper-based banking processes using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The report marks the conclusion of the two-year project named ‘Project Atom’ that was conducted in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank (NAB), Perpetual, and ConsenSys, along with additional input from King & Wood Mallesons.

The CBDC research was published on 8 December 2021, the same day Treasurer and Deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg unveiled a ‘payments and crypto reform plan’ for fintech and crypto regulation in Australia. The government has indicated it is in favour of at least six crypto reform proposals recommended by a Senate Committee, and is investigating others.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: DLT, CBDC, digital currency, research
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like