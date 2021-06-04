|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RBI lets banks do their due diligence for virtual currencies

Friday 4 June 2021 10:57 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified banks and payment system providers that these are free to carry out their due diligence for customers dealing in virtual currencies.

RBI said that banks and other entities can continue to carry out customer due diligence processes in line with regulations governing standards for KYC, AML, CFT, etc for customers dealing in virtual currencies. Local crypto exchanges appreciate the bank’s clarification on this and hope that this circular encourages banks to update their compliance teams and provide banking access to Indian crypto exchanges.

According to BFSI, several media reports had cited that the central bank had informally asked the regulated entities to caution their customers against dealing in virtual currencies by the RBI’s 2018 circular.

 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, KYC, AML, CDD, RBI
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like