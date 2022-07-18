Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

RBI discusses a potential ban on cryptocurrencies

Monday 18 July 2022 14:14 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s national bank, has discussed the future of virtual digital assets, indicating a strong regulation or total ban of cryptocurrencies in the world’s second largest Internet market.

RBI has expressed concerns about the destabilising effect of cryptos on the monetary and fiscal stability of India, recommending framing of legislation in the field. However, any legislation for regulation or banning of crypto involves a close international collaboration, as cryptocurrencies are, by definition, borderless instruments.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a body comprising of regulators, treasury officials, and central bankers from the G20 economies, including India, is considering a proposal of robust global rules for crypto in an upcoming meeting established for October 2022. The FSB argued that crypto assets were predominantly used for speculative purposes and did not operate under a regulation-free space.

Furthermore, India already proposed a 30% tax on crypto and NFTs incomes in February 2022, giving bankers, traders, and financial institutions mixed feelings regarding its onboarding with crypto assets. 

As a response to the Federal Bank’s changing attitude towards crypto, Coinbase halted its trading services in India, earlier in 2022, stating informal pressure from the RBI. Local exchanges and other crypto companies have also experienced strong declines in trading volumes since 2022, which increases speculation on RBI’s future regulatory measures for crypto.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, regulatory sandbox, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, crypto, crypto asset, central bank, NFT
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Bank of India, Coinbase, RBI
Countries: India
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Bank of India

|

Coinbase

|

RBI

|
Discover all the Company news on Bank of India and other articles related to Bank of India in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like