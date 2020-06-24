Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Quant Network, SIA successfully test blockchain interoperability

Wednesday 24 June 2020 14:20 CET | News

Blockchain tech provider Quant Network and fintech SIA have successfully tested cross blockchain interoperability between multiple Distributed Ledger Technology protocols.

The partnership achieved this by integrating Quant Network’s Overledger technology (a DLT operating system that allows interoperability) into the SIAchain private blockchain infrastructure. The latter leverages on 580 European network nodes within SIAnet (a fiber optic network), according to the official press release.

This integration provides the ability to bridge permissioned blockchain instances between SIAchain and other external networks – which could not be previously connected - to have crossplatform applications and services covering, for example, notarisation, payments, and KYC. The development of the solution began in mid-2019 and a full program of testing has been executed on SIAchain, R3 Corda, and private Ethereum platforms.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Quant Network, SIA, blockchain, fintech, interoperability, Distributed Ledger Technology, Overledger technology, SIAchain, SIAnet, crossplatform, payments, KYC, R3 Corda, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like