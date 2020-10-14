|
Prime Trust integrates Bittrex into its system

Wednesday 14 October 2020 13:57 CET | News

US-based Open Banking solutions provider Prime Trust has integrated Bittrex, a blockchain technology and cryptocurrency exchange, into its system.

This integration will allow traders to move fiat on the exchange in real time and on a limitless basis. Customers will have the ability to transfer funds in a quick fashion and have access to liquidity even on the weekends when traditional financial services are typically closed.

Thus, the partnership aims to reduce both the time it takes Prime Trust customers to set up an account with Bittrex and the process of funding a new one. Traders can wire funds and move money fast. Additionally, deposit times are reduced allowing for capital efficiency across the board.

Prime Trust is a technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure for fintechs. The firm supports development of mobile financial apps, crypto exchanges, securities exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with API solutions. 

Bittrex assists partner digital assets and blockchain exchanges globally and gives customers a platform to enable a variety of blockchain applications. Bittrex is not a regulated exchange under US securities laws.



