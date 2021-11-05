Paytm to consider Bitcoin offerings

In October 2021, One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) nod for its initial public offering (IPO). The fintech is looking to raise INR 18,300 crore via IPO (up to USD 20 billion), which will open for subscription on 8 November and close on 10 November 2021. Paytm had stopped facilitating crypto-related transactions on Indian exchanges in May 2021 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a private diktat to banks asking them to reconsider cryptocurrency transactions.
In May 2021, the RBI asked banks not to cite its 2018 order to deny banking services to customers who dealt in cryptocurrencies, after the Supreme Court set aside the order in March 2021. The April 2018 circular asked banks to ensure that customers dealing in cryptocurrencies were not allowed access to banking services. According to reports, the government might announce the legal framework to regulate and govern cryptocurrencies before the FY22 budget. More than 1.5 Cr Indians currently hold over INR 1,500 Cr worth of crypto assets, termed the most important asset class of the 21st century.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions