|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paystand puts crypto on its balance sheet

Monday 13 December 2021 15:20 CET | News

Paystand, a player in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, has announced it has been purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on its balance sheet.

Paystand’s decision to accumulate and hold crypto underscores the company’s belief in the long-term value of digital currency and that owning DeFi assets will soon become essential for businesses in the 2020s and beyond, as the press release says.

Since 2013, Paystand has offered blockchain-based B2B payments, and it has built an enterprise blockchains – the Assurety Blockchain – on Ethereum. Paystand uses its blockchain technology to verify every transaction made on its zero-fee, bank-to-bank network, its proprietary payments infrastructure.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, digital currency, DeFi, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like