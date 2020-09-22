Payments platform Wirex rolls out GBP 1 mln crowdfunding

Aiming to raise GBP 1 million, the company will give customers and fintech fans the opportunity to invest before they scale-up in the coming months of 2020. From 21st September 2020, individuals can pre-register to invest in the company. The campaign will be carried out by equity crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube, according to the official press release.
Since its launch in 2014, Wirex has become a crypto-enabled payments solution for people seeking an alternative to conventional finance. The company provides a next-gen payments solution that gives users the ability to buy, exchange, hold, and spend multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies using one centralised app and the Wirex payment card.
Cryptocurrency adoption rates have increased noticeably in recent years - it's estimated that over 40 million people globally already use cryptocurrency, with a 240% increase in the number of blockchain wallet users over the past 3 years (2017-2020). This trend has only grown since the onset of COVID-19, demonstrating real-use cases for cryptocurrency in everyday life.
