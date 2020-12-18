|
Paxos raises USD 142 mln in series C funding

Friday 18 December 2020

US-based Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, has announced it has closed a USD 142 million Series C round of funding.

The investment Declaration Partners led the round, which included investments from Mithril Capital, PayPal Ventures, RIT Capital Partners plc, Ken Moelis, Alua Capital, Senator Investment Group, and more. Previous Paxos investors also participated in the round, including RRE Ventures and Liberty City Ventures. To date, Paxos has raised more than USD 240 million in funding.

Paxos will continue developing enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions. Paxos will use this capital to scale its operations and platform capacity to meet the demands of its expected customer base. The company plans to double the size of its team and will explore all opportunities for growth. 

The company is a regulated financial institution that is building an infrastructure to enable movement between physical and digital assets.

