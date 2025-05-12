Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Origami Tech launches free automation platform for digital asset trading

Monday 12 May 2025 12:43 CET | News

Origami Tech has announced the launch of its no-code automation platform for cryptocurrency trading, aimed at simplifying the fast-growing sector.

Following this announcement, the platform will enable automated trading for both spot and futures markets, while also being a brokerage partner for multiple exchanges such as Bybit, OKX, and Gate, ensuring secure and efficient connectivity and execution. 

In addition, the platform was developed in order to simplify the complex and fast-growing sector, as well as provide users with the possibility to build algorithmic trading strategies without the need for programming skills. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Origami Tech launches free automation platform for digital asset trading

More information on Origami’s free automation platform launch

According to the official press release, the service is completely free to use and available to traders and customers across the region of the UK, Europe, the US, MENA, and Asia. At the same time, the Origami Tech platform will provide access to a large set of tools necessary to build, launch, and monitor automated trading bots in real time. 

Instead of writing scripts, clients will leverage a grid system and formula editor, enabling users to develop dynamic bots that react to live market data, as well as execute predefined local that adapts to changing conditions and operates continuously across several exchanges. 

The Origami Tech platform features include a low-code interface for designing automated trading strategies, real-time dashboards with integrated TradingView charts, pre-configured strategy templates, centralised monitoring of balances and trades across exchanges, as well as cross-platform support for spot and futures markets. Furthermore, it also includes a workspace-based structure with role-based access control, comprehensive statistics tracking PnL, fees, order history, and performance by bot or strategy, and a secure cloud-based execution, which is active 24/7 even when users are offline. 

Customers will have access to in-depth articles, video tutorials, and guided walkthroughs in order to benefit from automated trading that is approachable even for those without prior technical experience. The Origami Tech was designed to incorporate encryption and architecture features as well, focusing on data privacy and digital asset safety. With this in mind, API keys are protected through optimised ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption, and the platform does not request withdrawal rights from connected exchange accounts.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, digital assets, crypto asset
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Origami Tech
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Origami Tech

|
Discover all the Company news on Origami Tech and other articles related to Origami Tech in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like