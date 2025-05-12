Origami Tech launches free automation platform for digital asset trading

Following this announcement, the platform will enable automated trading for both spot and futures markets, while also being a brokerage partner for multiple exchanges such as Bybit, OKX, and Gate, ensuring secure and efficient connectivity and execution.
In addition, the platform was developed in order to simplify the complex and fast-growing sector, as well as provide users with the possibility to build algorithmic trading strategies without the need for programming skills. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Instead of writing scripts, clients will leverage a grid system and formula editor, enabling users to develop dynamic bots that react to live market data, as well as execute predefined local that adapts to changing conditions and operates continuously across several exchanges.
The Origami Tech platform features include a low-code interface for designing automated trading strategies, real-time dashboards with integrated TradingView charts, pre-configured strategy templates, centralised monitoring of balances and trades across exchanges, as well as cross-platform support for spot and futures markets. Furthermore, it also includes a workspace-based structure with role-based access control, comprehensive statistics tracking PnL, fees, order history, and performance by bot or strategy, and a secure cloud-based execution, which is active 24/7 even when users are offline.
Customers will have access to in-depth articles, video tutorials, and guided walkthroughs in order to benefit from automated trading that is approachable even for those without prior technical experience. The Origami Tech was designed to incorporate encryption and architecture features as well, focusing on data privacy and digital asset safety. With this in mind, API keys are protected through optimised ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption, and the platform does not request withdrawal rights from connected exchange accounts.
