|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

OpenSea Discord server hacked for NFT scam

Tuesday 10 May 2022 11:02 CET | News

OpenSea's Discord has received an attack to promote a scam, according to tweets from individuals and security firm PeckShield, according to The Block.

It appears that the access was used to promote a scam NFT mint. According to screenshots, an announcement was made in the Discord server that there was a mint pass being offered in collaboration with YouTube. It directed members to go to a website that contained the word YouTube but was not its official website. PeckShield has identified the link as a phishing site.

The scam message was shared in the announcements channel. This channel has now been hidden from users.

Following the publication of the story on The Block, OpenSea confirmed the exploit, stating that an attacker was able to post malicious links in several of its Discord channels. It managed to remove the messages and accounts and informed its community not to click the links.

OpenSea said that it was aware of fewer than 10 wallets that were impacted and that some items were stolen, adding up to a total value of less than 10 ETH (USD 27,000).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: hacking, phishing, cryptocurrency, NFT
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies:
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like