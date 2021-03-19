|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Onfido to enable biometric onboarding on Bitex Crypto Platform

Friday 19 March 2021 14:37 CET | News

The Netherlands-based Bitex Cryptocurrency Exchange has partnered with US-based identity verification provider Onfido.

The goal is for Onfido to streamline its identity verification procedures for Bitex customers. According to Bitex, the integration of Onfido’s technology has reduced the amount of time needed to onboard a new customer. The process previously took as long as 48 hours, and can now be completed in as little as 60 seconds while still meeting all of the necessary Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer regulations.

Onfido’s solution uses face and document recognition to match a selfie to the image on an official photo ID. When the user is asked to take a picture of their ID to verify its authenticity, Onfido’s Optical Character Recognition tech will extract the information on the document and use it to fill in the Bitex registration form to further speed up the onboarding process.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, fraud detection, identity verification
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like