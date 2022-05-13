Ondo Finance raises USD 20 mln

VC firm Founders Fund and Pantera Capital co-led the round. This is the first time Founders Fund has led an investment in a token-based project. Founders Fund has previously participated in a token round for Parallel Finance.
The fundraising was via an equity round but with token rights. Its native token ONDO and a decentralized autonomous organisation (DAO) are expected to launch soon.
Other investors in Ondo's Series A funding included Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, GoldenTree Asset Management, Wintermute, Flow Traders, and Steel Perlot, a deep tech management company led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
Ondo provides investment products known as ‘vaults’ built on top of decentralized exchanges. It offers two types of vaults: fixed yield and variable yield. Depositors in fixed yield vaults receive a fixed percentage of yield over their initial investment. Depositors in variable yield vaults receive all excess returns after the fixed yield vaults receive their payout.
Ondo also provides Liquidity-as-a-Service to DAOs. It pairs DAOs with underwriters (for now, stablecoin issuers) to establish liquidity pools. DAOs provide their governance token and underwriters provide a base like stablecoins, which Ondo uses to establish liquidity providers.
Ondo currently only supports Ethereum-based protocols on its platform. It plans to integrate several Layer 2 networks and alternative Layer 1s in the near future.
The Series A round brings Ondo's total funding to date to USD 24 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions