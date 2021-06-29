|
Nuri raises EUR 9 mln

Tuesday 29 June 2021

Germany-based cryptocurrency startup Nuri, recently rebranded from Bitwala, has announced raising EUR 9 million in funding.

The money was raised by venture capitalists including existing investors such as the state fund Coparion and new ones such as DIP Capital. It is thus expanding its EUR 15 million round that Nuri, at the time Bitwala, completed in the winter of 2020. According to Finance Forward, the rebrand and company’s name change aims to reach a broader target group by focusing on long-term blockchain-based investments, which this investment round will support.


Keywords: investment, cryptocurrency, expansion, fintech
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
