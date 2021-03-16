NOWPayments introduces cryptocurrency salary payments solution for employers

The NOWPayments solution also enables payment of affiliate rewards to partners or commissions to hired freelancers in cryptocurrencies. This solution can be beneficial for casinos, betting or e-gaming services, and all projects that deal with bulk payouts.
The payment flow is simple and works in 3 steps. Firstly the employer must deposit the funds into the NOWPayment account. The amount and address of the payment must then be specified and then NOWPayment will forward the money to those stated. NOWPayments offers low fees and a high number of currencies for withdrawals. With the automatic coin conversion, which is processed by NOWPayments tools, merchants can deposit any coin of their choice, and the service carries out the payouts in the selected currencies.
