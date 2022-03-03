Nomura to launch digital asset branch

In an announcement on March 1 2022, Nomura Holdings revealed plans to reorganise its ‘Future Innovation Company’ into a newly established ‘Digital Company’ which will be effective as of April 1 2022. The announcement acknowledged that digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, securities, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are gaining traction as a new asset class.
Nomura provides broker-dealer, banking, investment, financing, and other financial services to individual, institutional, and government clients across the globe. The company reported around USD 640 billion in assets under management as of December 2021.
Company officials stated that digital technology is a critical part of their strategic drive to expand the operations in private markets. The new digital branch will lead deeper collaboration among internal and external stakeholders, accelerate uptake of digital technologies, and enhance client services.
