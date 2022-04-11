|
NextPlay Technologies helps DIG with fiat payment platform

Monday 11 April 2022 11:53 CET | News

NextPlay Technologies, a digital business ecosystem, has partnered Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), a blockchain technology company, to create a fiat payment platform for DIG customers.

Upon execution of a definitive agreement, NextBank International, NextPlay's global banking unit, would provide DIG customers with access to its fintech platform, which would allow these customers to purchase and monetize DIG assets. This would initially include in-game assets from Realms of Ethernity (RoE), a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) game.

Realms of Ethernity is a blockchain World of Warcraft-inspired virtual world filled with immersive and action-packed play-to-earn games where developers and players can build, own and monetize their gaming experience offered by DIG's subsidiary, XYZZY. XYZZY develops blockchain-powered games that allow players to acquire or earn real assets from their gameplay, such as NFT treasures and rewards with real world value.

The payment platform would allow customers to purchase and sell in-game assets using fiat currencies. NextBank would also offer bank accounts to DIG customers for their fiat deposits, subject to the customer passing NextBank compliance verification.

NextBank plans to issue payment cards to DIG customers who have funded their bank accounts at NextBank. DIG also intends to market NextBank banking services to its customers worldwide.


More: Link


