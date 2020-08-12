Sections
News

NetCents collaborates with Visa to launch its credit card

Wednesday 12 August 2020 13:39 CET | News

US-based NetCents has announced a collaboration with Visa, introducing the NetCents Visa credit card. 

The co-branded card enables cryptocurrency wallet holders and traders to use cryptocurrencies for in-store and online transactions, being approximately 40 million merchants that accept Visa worldwide. Also, the line of credit will let NetCents to ‘float’ currency in the market over extended periods allowing the company to profit from arbitrage trading opportunities.

The NetCents Visa card enables its users to spend up to three separate cryptocurrencies on the card. Using any of its settlement, clients such as Bitcoin, Lightcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Ripple, the user will be able to pair to their credit card and will be asked at sign up to rank them in priority order. 


More: Link


