Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mox Bank launches crypto ETF trading

Wednesday 7 August 2024 14:10 CET | News

Hong Kong-based virtual bank Mox Bank, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, has launched spot Bitcoin and Ether ETF trading to customers.

 

Mox announced the launch of a crypto ETF service, becoming one of the first banks of its kind to offer direct trading of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs on its platform. The bank also plans to expand its crypto offerings, including allowing direct purchases and trading of crypto assets in the future through a partnership with a licensed exchange.

Mox is positioning itself as a cost-effective option for crypto ETF trading, charging 0.12% of transaction volume with a minimum of 30 Hong Kong dollars (USD 3.85) for Hong Kong-listed spot and derivatives ETFs and 0.01% per share with a minimum of USD 5 for US-listed derivatives ETFs.

Mox Bank offers spot Bitcoin and Ether ETF trading to customers.

Hong Kong's push for crypto hub status

Spot crypto ETFs were approved and began trading in Hong Kong on 30 April 2024 as part of the country’s efforts to position itself as a crypto hub for the Far East.

Additionally, Mox Bank, which launched in September 2020, reports that 28% of its customers are already invested in crypto, with 18% of those being active crypto traders.

The virtual bank’s officials said they have a vision of building a global benchmark from Hong Kong by ‘staying ahead of the competition by being innovative and responsive to changing markets.’ Adding Crypto ETFs to their investment platform enables their customers to gain access to emerging asset classes with confidence.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, trading platform, product launch
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Mox, Standard Chartered
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Mox

|

Standard Chartered

|
Discover all the Company news on Mox and other articles related to Mox in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like