MoonPay uses FIS for merchant acquiring services

Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:06 CET | News

MoonPay, which provides payments infrastructure for buying and selling cryptocurrency, has selected FIS for merchant acquiring services.

MoonPay creates tools that enable web and mobile developers to accept payments for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether as well as for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The firm will use Worldpay from FIS merchant services to process consumer credit and debit card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies as well as NFTs.


