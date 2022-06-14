Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

MoneyGram rolls out crypto-to-cash service

Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:13 CET | News

MoneyGram has rolled out a service allowing users to buy cryptocurrency using cash, as well as letting them withdraw their crypto holdings in cash.

The service is currently available in the US, Canada, Kenya, and the Philippines. The new service is the result of a partnership between MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the organization behind open-source public blockchain Stellar that allows money to be tokenized and transferred globally.

MoneyGram and SDF originally partnered in October 2021, when the two piloted the functionality that allowed digital wallet holders to deposit cash into their digital wallets at MoneyGram locations, send payments internationally via Stellar, and exchange Stellar for cash currency.

The functionality of exchanging cash to cryptocurrency and back to cash again aims to offer unbanked populations access to the digital economy. The fund transfer capabilities don’t require a bank account or a credit card. Consumers that hold a digital wallet with Vibrant or LOBSTR can visit a participating MoneyGram location to load their digital wallets using cash or to cash out their digital currency holdings into cash.

MoneyGram expects to collaborate with more digital wallets in the future. To incentivize adoption of the crypto in/out feature among its 150 million customers, MoneyGram is not charging a fee for the service for the first year.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, money transfer, cryptocurrency exchange, digital wallet
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: MoneyGram
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

MoneyGram

|
Discover all the Company news on MoneyGram and other articles related to MoneyGram in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like