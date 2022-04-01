|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MetaMask now supporting crypto transactions with Apple Pay

Friday 1 April 2022 15:03 CET | News

Crypto wallet MetaMask has now added support for cryptocurrency purchases on iOS with Apple Pay.

Previously users would need to send Ethereum (ETH) or other cryptos to their MetaMask wallet that they purchased from a crypto exchange. In addition to debit card support, MetaMask Mobile now has Visa and MasterCard credit card (Apple Pay). 

There are still third-party payment processors involved – Wyre and Transak – which are crypto-friendly payment gateways. This does make it easier however for potential new retail investors to buy cryptocurrency safely on their smartphone.

Director of ConsenSys – who developed MetaMask – James Beck commented that the upgrade aims to expand the ways in which users can buy and convert crypto within the app itself without having to leave it.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Apple Pay, Ethereum, cryptocurrency exchange, digital assets, crypto
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like