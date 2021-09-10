|
Mastercard acquires CipherTrace

Friday 10 September 2021 10:30 CET | News

Mastercard has announced it will acquire CipherTrace, a cryptocurrency intelligence company with insight into more than 900 cryptocurrencies.

The integrated offering will build on CipherTrace’s suite of digital assets and Mastercard’s cyber security solutions to provide businesses with transparency to help identify and understand their risks and to help manage their digital asset regulatory and compliance obligations.

The deal enables Mastercard to combine the technology, artificial intelligence, and cyber capabilities of both companies to differentiate its card and real-time payments infrastructure, allowing customers and stakeholders globally to build upon and benefit from the solutions to protect their consumers and comply with regulations, as they build their own virtual asset offerings.

The acquisition is part of Mastercard’s strategy in the digital assets space to help provide customers, merchants, and businesses with more choice in how they move digital value


