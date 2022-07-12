MAS plans stricter crypto regulation, warns investors against risks

The plans develop as MAS specialists assessed retail investors as being ‘irrationally oblivious’ about the risks related to crypto trade. According to Reuters, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said at an event on 29 August 2022 that despite warnings and measures, surveys show that consumers are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally, not just in Singapore, attracted by the prospect of sharp price increases.
The MAS official reportedly continued to explain that additional risks associated with crypto trade may include ‘customer suitability tests and restricting the use of leverage and credit facilities for cryptocurrency trading.’ he added at a seminar titled
Singapore's approach to crypto trade has helped the financial hub attract digital asset services-related companies from China, India in the last couple of years, rendering it a significant centre in Asia. However, recent defaults of some global cryptocurrency-related firms based in Singapore, many of which are not subject to the financial regulator's guidelines on consumer protection or market conduct, has triggered worries about tighter regulation.
In January 2022, the MAS issued guidelines to limit cryptocurrency trading service providers from promoting their services to the public. Regulators at the MAS have reportedly said they hope to encourage crypto-related services, a sharp contrast with China's ban, a crypto tax in India that has crippled trading, and incoming rules in Hong Kong restricting crypto investing to professionals.
The MAS will seek public feedback on its proposals by October 2022, MAS officials have stated for Reuters, adding that reviews are ongoing by regulators globally.
In contrast, cryptocurrencies have plunged in 2022, as US interest rate increases and runaway inflation prompt investors to ditch riskier assets. US crypto exchange Gemini and Huobi, a crypto exchange initially focused on China, are among those with a major presence in Singapore.
About 180 crypto companies applied for a crypto payments licence to the MAS in 2020 under a new regime but Singapore has handed out only about two dozen licences so far after an elaborate due diligence process that is still going on.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions