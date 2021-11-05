|
Lynx teams up with Copper.co to accelerate financial inclusion in Southeast Asia

Friday 5 November 2021 11:15 CET | News

Lynx has partnered with Copper.co, a provider of cryptoasset custody and trading solutions, to accelerate better financial inclusion to the underserved population in Southeast Asia, starting with the Philippines.

Under this association, Copper.co will provide secure custody and complete institutional cryptoasset trading solutions to Direct Agent 5 (DA5), Lynx Global’s group company, with operations in Australia and the Philippines.

Lynx Global has been developing a financial platform through strategic acquisitions that focuses on enabling the growth of financial services in emerging markets. With DA5, the business continues to extend the benefits of fintech innovations to the unbanked/unserved population.

Upon receipt of the Philippine Central Bank’s approval, DA5 will be able to offer businesses and consumers various ways to digitise their cash through an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) Licence and convert virtual assets to fiat currency through a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Licence. 


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, digital assets, EMI licence, expansion
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Philippines
