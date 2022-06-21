Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

KuCoin supports BRL deposits and withdrawals

Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:30 CET | News

KuCoin, an international cryptocurrency exchange, has started supporting Brazilian Real (BRL) deposits and withdrawals.

This comes after the Central Bank of Brazil’s recent policy change, which has imposed a deadline for exchanges to update their user verification processes to comply with international regulations regarding fiat-to-crypto transactions.

The move is largely supported by KuCoin's partnership with a local payment gateway named Capitual, which presents itself as a hybrid bank, merging finance and technology.

The company is looking to host an airdrop, where they will be offering a welcome bonus to all new Brazilian users.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency exchange, transactions , payment processing, payment gateway
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: KuCoin
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

KuCoin

|
Discover all the Company news on KuCoin and other articles related to KuCoin in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like