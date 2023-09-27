Subscribe
Kraken progresses European expansion, secures EU e-money license

Wednesday 27 September 2023 14:42 CET | News

Crypto platform Kraken has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland as an e-money institution and has registered with the Bank of Spain as a Virtual Asset Service Provider.

 

The EMI license, granted to Kraken’s subsidiary in Ireland, enables Kraken to expand its EUR fiat services in partnership with European banks. This extends to clients in the 27 European Union (EU) member states and European Economic Area (EEA) countries – a key growth region for the company.

In Spain, Kraken’s new VASP registration allows it to offer cryptocurrency exchange and custodial wallet services to Spanish residents. It follows recent VASP registrations in Ireland and Italy. These licenses are a testament to Kraken’s ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and European expansion.

The crypto platform’s officials said this announcement marks another important milestone in their European expansion strategy. They see a firm foundation for crypto in Europe, which has forward-looking regulation that enables them to grow with confidence. They are grateful for the constructive approach to regulating industry growth set by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Bank of Spain.

Kraken has built a track record for robust security and excellent client service that spans more than a decade. The company is continuously investing in the enhancement and expansion of its offering. In 2022 Kraken has launched its NFT marketplace, the Kraken Pro advanced trading interface, and a new consumer web user experience.

The crypto platform’s position in liquidity and volume for EUR crypto pairs, round-the-clock live client service, and robust security bring a compelling value proposition for future clients in Europe. The company is committed to the ongoing investment in its European business as it continues efforts to advance the adoption of crypto within Europe in the years ahead.


Keywords: cryptocurrency, EMI licence, certification, NFT, expansion
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Kraken
Countries: Europe
