Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

K33 Markets launches zero-fee NOK deposits for Norwegian traders

Friday 28 February 2025 12:42 CET | News

K33 Markets, a subsidiary of K33 AB, has introduced a new function to its trading platform, allowing Norwegian clients to deposit NOK directly with zero fees.

This upgrade leverages Open Banking technology from Neonomics, enabling instant or near-instant crediting of deposits, depending on the user’s bank. By eliminating friction in the deposit process, K33 Markets is improving accessibility and efficiency for its users.

K33 Markets enables zero-fee NOK deposits for Norwegian traders

Integrating Neonomics’ Open Banking solution aims to simplify the deposit process, providing K33 Markets users with a faster and more secure way to fund their accounts. By removing deposit fees and ensuring 24/7 transaction processing, K33 Markets is strengthening its position as a user-friendly digital asset trading platform. Open Banking technology improves the speed of transactions and improves security by leveraging bank-grade authentication measures.

Strengthening crypto trading accessibility

This update is part of K33 Markets’ broader strategy to improve its trading ecosystem, focusing on speed, security, and usability. With an increasing number of traders seeking simple fiat-to-crypto onramps, the ability to make instant NOK deposits directly within the platform improves the overall trading experience. The move aligns with the company’s mission to set new standards for efficiency and accessibility in the digital asset market.

The demand for instant and cost-free transactions has risen as digital asset adoption grows across Europe. By integrating Open Banking technology, K33 Markets is responding to user expectations for a frictionless payment experience. This strategic upgrade also positions the platform competitively against other exchanges by offering a smoother and more transparent deposit process.

Future expansion and innovation

K33 Markets continues to explore new ways to improve its platform, with a focus on leveraging emerging financial technologies. As the digital asset trading landscape evolves, the company remains committed to improving payment solutions and expanding its services to new markets. Open Banking partnerships, such as this collaboration with Neonomics, are expected to play a crucial role in the platform’s future development.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, trading platform, Open Banking, banks, digital assets
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: K33 Markets, Neonomics
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

K33 Markets

|

Neonomics

|
Discover all the Company news on K33 Markets and other articles related to K33 Markets in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like