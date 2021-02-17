|
JP Morgan could be the next to join the Bitcoin party

Wednesday 17 February 2021 14:02 CET

Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan Chase, has appeared to acknowledge that it was just a matter of time before the large US-based bank joined the Bitcoin party.

The CEO told CNBC that that if over time an asset class develops [such as Bitcoin] ‘that is going to be used by different asset managers and investors, we will have to be involved. The demand isn’t there yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point’, according to City AM.

The move marks a reversal on their previous scepticism, which saw its CEO Jamie Dimon commenting against the use of Bitcoin, threatening to fire anyone caught trading the asset.


