|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Jomashop selects BitPay for crypto payments

Thursday 20 May 2021 12:21 CET | News

BitPay, a global provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has been selected by Jomashop, a luxury goods retailer.

Thus, now the retailer is accepting cryptocurrency online to attract new customers and sales and expand payment options for its global clientele. Known for good prices on authentic luxury watches, handbags, sunglasses, apparel, pens, and accessories, Jomashop offers over 650 world renowned brands and 75,000 unique items in more than 150 countries, according to the official press release.

BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Crypto payments represent an opportunity for Jomashop to reach new customers who want to spend BTC, BCH, ETH, DAI, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, merchant, payment processing
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like