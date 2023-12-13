JCB, IDEMIA, and Soft Space launch JCBDC

Japan-based international payment brand, JCB, has launched the JCBDC (JCB Digital Currency) Phase 2 pilot project together with IDEMIA and Soft Space.
In Phase 1 of the JCBDC project, JCB, IDEMIA, and Soft Space developed a CBDC payment solution, enabling merchants to accept CBDC without the need to modify their POS terminals and payment cards. As reported in the official announcement, this solution was successfully piloted in Japan in 2023, which has enabled the companies to proceed to the next phase of the project.
In one option, consumers are able to send CBDC funds offline by tapping one person’s card to another person’s mobile NFC device. Then another person can tap their card to their mobile NFC phone to receive CBDC funds. Such a stored-value card (SVC) is used to securely store and transfer offline CBDC funds, thus acting as a digital version of cash instead of paper banknotes.
The second option is for consumers to transfer CBDC funds offline by tapping their mobile NFC device to another person’s mobile NFC device. Both payer’s and payee’s mobile NFC devices operate off the network when CBDC funds are sent and received.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions