IvoryPay to deliver a crypto payment gateway for developing markets

IvoryPay has set out to tackle the charges of traditional banks and fintechs, and the unfavourable fluctuation in value of national currencies. This is especially true for businesses in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, South America, and the rest of the world. This is without considering the periodic shifts and changes to governmental regulations in these countries.
As a way out, IvoryPay aims to help businesses, merchants, and creators maximise gains by providing them with an alternative route to making and receiving payments. Built on the Solana blockchain, IvoryPay’s aim is to help online businesses facilitate bankless transactions through cryptocurrency. With IvoryPay, businesses in emerging markets will be able to reduce the cost of transacting, increase transaction processing and payment confirmation speed, and accept payments in stable currencies.
The IvoryPay ecosystem comprises three components which include the Ivorypay payment gateway solution, the NFT Storefront, and the IVRY token. The payment gateway infrastructure helps online businesses accept payment in stablecoins and the IVRY token, offering customers the option to make payments using convenient means. Businesses on IvoryPay can accept payments using QR codes, checkout integrations, payment links, and buttons.
The NFT Storefront will provide digital creators and businesses the opportunity to better monetise and diversify their revenue stream. Creators can choose from pre-existing templates to set up their storefront and be operational in no time, with an integrated payment system that allows them to sell the NFTs seamlessly. The IVRY token, which is the native cryptocurrency of the project will be used as a means of exchange between customers and merchants and it will also be used for staking purposes.
